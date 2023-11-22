If it weren't for a pesky shoulder injury, New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees says he would still be playing in the NFL.

For 20 years, Drew Brees served as a quarterback in the NFL, earning countless accolades. But if it weren't for an unfortunate injury, Brees still believes he could be playing in the league.

The legendary quarterback retired after the 2020 season. Now, he throws passes to his son in the backyard. But when he does, Brees is throwing lefty, via ESPN Radio.

“I don't throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work. When I throw in the backyard right now I throw left-handed. I can play pickleball because it's below the waist. But anything above the shoulders I have a hard time with,” Brees said. “I don't throw with my right arm anymore. If I could, I would absolutely still be playing.”

Back in 2005, when Brees was a member of the then San Diego Chargers, the quarterback suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder. He dealt with rotator cuff damage as well. While Brees underwent surgery and went on to have a legendary NFL career, he says that injury still bothers him today.

That didn't stop teams from reaching out to him after his retirement. Brees admitted that in 2021, there were a few teams trying to find out his interest in returning to the field.

With his shoulder in the place it's in, Drew Brees wasn't able to make his grand return to the league. But it wasn't up to him. If his shoulder was in place, Brees sounds like he'd love to still be competing in the NFL.