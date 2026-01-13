After a tight first half marred by offensive mistakes, high snaps, and unlucky breaks, the second half of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Wild Card showdown against the Houston Texans quickly became a one-sided affair, with attention shifting to the future of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Every pass Rodgers threw was evaluated against the weight of his nearly two-decade-long career, with his final pass, an interception returned 51 yards for a touchdown, potentially going down as his last.

… or is it? That's right, while Rodgers may not begin the regular season on an NFL roster, calling it a career for the time being, that doesn't mean that the door will be closed forever, as if Philip Rivers can make a comeback in his 40s, Troy Aikman believes the Cal product could do the same.

Article Continues Below

“Well, I think we are watching Aaron Rodgers' last game, and what we saw of Philip Rivers this year when he came out and decided to come out of retirement and play for the Colts, who knows what next year might bring?” Aikman asked. “He might be willing to come in at some point if a team needs a quarterback, but I doubt that will happen. I don't imagine he's gonna say he wants to come back and sign with the Steelers again or with another team.”

If Rodgers doesn't sign with another team in March, April, or even May, he would instantly become the top semi-retired quarterback on the open market, with every team that suffers an injury at the position instantly linked to the quadragenarian if they want to maintain their Super Bowl aspirations. While he may not want to come out of retirement like Ryan Tannehill, if the right opportunity comes on the right roster, who knows, maybe Rodgers, live Rivers, could put off his Hall of Fame eligibility for a few more years in favor of another shot at a Super Bowl win.