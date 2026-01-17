The New England Patriots topped the Los Angeles Chargers with a dominant defensive performance in last Sunday’s Wild Card game. Drake Maye struggled in his playoff debut, turning the ball over twice and taking five sacks. But New England’s defense hounded Justin Herbert with six sacks and 11 QB hits. Now the Patriots will face the Texans' ferocious defense in the divisional round.

New England rebounded in Mike Vrabel’s debut season after enduring three straight losing campaigns. Bill Belichick went 12-22 in his final two years with the team. Then Jerod Mayo led New England to a 4-13 record in his sole season at the helm. Vrabel was hired last offseason. And the Patriots turned things around by adding key players through the draft and free agency.

The Texans experienced a similar situation, with three straight losing seasons from 2020-2022 before DeMeco Ryans got the program back on track. So when Vrabel was asked how he thought Houston managed to turn things around, his answer was pretty simple. “I mean they got a lot of draft picks. And they signed some good free agents,” Vrabel said, per Houston Stressans.

Patriots face Texans in battle of the rebuilds

The Texans have enjoyed a phenomenal rebuild over the last three years. Houston used the draft to add players who became the team’s core. The Texans selected Derek Stingley in 2022. In 2023 Houston took C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., who’d go on to win the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards. Houston picked Kamari Lassiter in 2024. And Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel joined the team in 2025.

And as Vrabel mentioned, free agents played a big role in the Texans turnaround. Houston’s signings included Dalton Schultz, Danielle Hunter and Sheldon Rankins.

The formula was essentially the same for the Patriots. New England added key players like Milton Williams, Stefon Diggs and Robert Spillane over the offseason. And the Patriots hit on critical draft picks including Maye, Will Campbell and TreVeyon Henderson.

Vrabel began his coaching career in Houston in 2014, getting hired as the Texans’ linebackers coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator in 2017 and then left to become head coach of the division rival Tennessee Titans.

Now Vrabel hopes to lead the Patriots back to the AFC Championship Game. But he’ll have to get past Ryans’ Texans, who hope to advance beyond the divisional round for the first time in franchise history.