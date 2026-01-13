After stepping down as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Tomlin could jump to TV as a broadcaster if he chooses.

The Athletic reports that almost every major streaming service/network is interested in Tomlin's services after his firing by the Steelers.

However, Fox is the favorite to land him. They haven't filled Jimmy Johnson's seat yet for their NFL coverage, as The Athletic notes. He could join the likes of Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Rob Gronkowski on Fox NFL Sunday if he signs a deal.

They would have competition, namely CBS and ESPN. The latter is gearing up for broadcasting its first Super Bowl in 2027, and adding Tomlin would add another A-lister to their star-studded broadcasts. Meanwhile, CBS has a lot of money to throw at Tomlin. NBC could also look to add Tomlin.

As for streaming services like Prime Video, which does “not have an obvious spot” for Tomlin, it may be trickier. They'd still likely want to add Tomlin, but it's unclear where he'd fit.

Ultimately, it's up to Tomlin. He has earned the right to write his next chapter, whether that be on the sidelines or in the booth. Sooner or later, fans will know his next move.

Why did Mike Tomlin step down as the Steelers' coach?

After 19 seasons, Tomlin stepped down as the head coach of the Steelers. During that span, he won one Super Bowl and never coached a team to a losing record.

The announcement came a day after the Steelers' disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Houston Texans. They were blown out 30-6 in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and the offense only mustered 175 yards.

Unfortunately, Tomlin's regular season success hasn't amounted to postseason success. He hasn't won a playoff game since 2016, and it all came to a head after the 2025 season ended.