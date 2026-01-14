The NFL just wrapped up what might be the craziest playoff week we've witnessed in quite some time. The 2025 NFL Wild Card round was a treat to watch for fans, as nearly all of the games went down to the wire. It was an awesome week for football fans. However, the injury bug does not take time off, and it took some important people down last week.

49ers tight end George Kittle – torn Achilles tendon

Perhaps the most notable player to get injured last week is San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. Against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, Kittle came down with what seemed to be a lower leg injury after making a catch early in the game. The replays showed a worrying sight: a ripple through his calf, usually indicative of a torn Achilles tendon.

The tests unfortunately confirmed that Kittle suffered a torn Achilles tendon. As a result, Kittle will miss the rest of the 49ers' playoff run, as well as a good part of the 2026 season. It's a brutal injury to one of the best players in the NFL at his position.

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins – concussion

Another key player to get injured this week is Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins. The star wide receiver was slow to get up after attempting to catch a pass during their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Collins hit his head on the ground pretty hard during the play, leading to him getting ruled out of the game with a head injury.

It was later announced that Collins had entered the concussion protocol after suffering the head injury. His status for the Texans' Divisional Round game remains uncertain, as it will depend on the wide receiver's status throughout the week. Should Collins miss the game, it will another blow to a Texans offense that's already struggled even with the star wide receiver.

Bills wide receivers Tyrell Shaverss, Gabriel Davis – torn ACL

The Bills suffered two massive blows to their already thin wide receiver room. Gabriel Davis, a late-season pickup by the Bills, exited the game with a lower leg injury and never returned. Sophomore wide receiver Tyrell Shavers also suffered a lower body injury in the first half, but he was able to finish the game.

Afterwards, it was announced that both Davis and Shavers suffered torn ACLs during their game against the Jaguars. It's impressive that Shavers was able to play through a torn ACL, but the injury still is a big hit to the Buffalo offense. The good news for them is that WR Curtis Samuel might be returning soon, but losing two core wide receivers in the same game is a tough pill to swallow.

Bears linebacker TJ Edwards – fractured fibula

The Bears' already depleted defense lost another man on Sunday night. Linebacker TJ Edwards came down hard after trying to make a play. Edwards was carted off the field, never returning to the game. Chicago has already placed the injured linebacker on IR due to a fractured fibula, ending Edwards' season.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzales – concussion

One of the cornerstones of the New England Patriots' stout defense might miss their upcoming game against the Texans. Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzales suffered a head injury against the Los Angeles Chargers and did not return to the game. Gonzales is now on the concussion protocol, leaving his status against the Texans in doubt.

Other notable injuries this week were Bills QB Josh Allen (listed with foot, finger, and knee injuries this week), Rams QB Matthew Stafford (finger) andBears left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (torn patellar tendon).