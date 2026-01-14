With over a quarter of the NFL currently looking for a new head coach, there are plenty of interesting options who could be on new sidelines this fall.

After almost two decades in the AFC North, Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh could be coaching new teams this fall, as could Kevin Stefanski, who had similar highs but far more lows during his tenure with the Cleveland Browns.

But who are some of the more dark horse options on the open market who could land a head coaching job for next season? Well, in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Insider Peter Schrager named names, identifying a member of the Los Angeles Rams staff who could be coaching a team of his own in the future.

Article Continues Below

“No, I’ve been talking about him for weeks but I'm also from the McVay camp, if you will, as far as talking to those guys. I’ve been talking about him for several weeks and several years. Here is his story, 35 years old, four year starter, quarterback at Illinois. Then goes and works for Matt Campbell for a bunch of years at Iowa State,” Schrager explained.

“The issue is this, he’s never called plays, he’s not the play caller. He’s the third guy on the org chart underneath Mike LeFleur and McVay. But everyone raves about this one. He’s 35 and he’s got three interviews. He’s got the Ravens on board which is an interesting fit considering Lamar.”

Starting off his career as a quarterback at Illinois, Scheelhaase transitioned to coaching in 2015, first with his alma mater and then with Iowa State in 2018, where he filled multiple roles under future Penn State head coach Matt Campbell. Joining the Rams in 2024, Scheelhaase now leads one of the best passing games in the NFL and has drawn interest from multiple teams as a result. While only time will tell if this is the year when Scheelhaase lands a head coaching job, those kinds of gigs typically come around for members of Sean McVay's coaching tree, so at this point, it feels like it's only a matter of time before someone gives him a shot.