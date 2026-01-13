With head coach John Harbaugh being fired by the Baltimore Ravens, the fate of offensive coordinator Todd Monken is up in the air. However, he is sure to land on his feet with widespread NFL interest.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now interviewing Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. He has experience working with quarterback Baker Mayfield as the Cleveland Browns OC back in 2019.

Monken's coaching career has taken him all over the map. After beginning as a graduate assistant in 1989, he earned his first offensive coordinator role in 1998 with Eastern Michigan. By 2013 he was head coach of Southern Miss.

Article Continues Below

After a three-year stint, Monken made his jump to the NFL, ironically with the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator. Following a trip to the Browns and back down to college with George, Monken has been Baltimore's OC since 2023.

The Ravens finished 16 overall in total offense during the 2025 season, averaging 332.2 yards per game. And that was with quarterback Lamar Jackson missing substantial time due to injury. Baltimore was led by their run game, ranking second by averaging 156.6 YPG. The Buccaneers on the other hand ranked 20th in total offense, averaging 320.4 YPG. Their run game came in at 21, averaging 114.5 YPG. Tampa Bay decided to move on from offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard.

The Buccaneers will have plenty of competition for Monken's services. He may ultimately decide to re-team up with Harbaugh wherever he lands. But Monken is at least familiar with Tampa Bay's organization. The opportunity to work with Mayfield again may just be too valuable to pass up on.