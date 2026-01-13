Eli Manning is best known for beating Tom Brady in the Super Bowl (twice), but he never got to play his brother, Peyton Manning, or Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger in the big game.

This doesn't sit well with Eli, who brought it up to Peyton and Roethlisberger during the latest edition of the ManningCast. His theory? They were “scared” to face him, instead opting to throw Brady to the wolves.

.@EliManning is wondering why Peyton and Ben Roethlisberger were ducking him in the Super Bowl 😭 “Why did you and Peyton always let Tom [Brady] take the years against me? Were you guys scared of me or something?” pic.twitter.com/GUflpvWeFt — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 13, 2026 Expand Tweet

Eli pointed out their excellence. The trio of Peyton, Roethlisberger, and Brady represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in 15 years of 16 years between 2004 and 2019. Conveniently, Eli never faced his older brother or the Steelers in the Super Bowl.

“My question is — why did you and Peyton always let Tom take the years against me?” Eli asked, making Peyton and Roethlisberger laugh. “Were you guys scared of me or something? What was the deal?”

Roethlisberger — who acknowledged that it was a “good question” — let Peyton have the floor, and Eli's older brother explained, “Yeah, [we were] trying to share it a little bit, try to give you a challenge, Eli, I guess.”

As Peyton noted, “it seemed to work out” for Eli, who won both Super Bowls against Brady and the New England Patriots. Eli was named Super Bowl MVP in both games for his heroics.

Article Continues Below

Eli Manning's career records against Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger

Unfortunately, Eli never got to beat his brother in their matchups. Since they were in opposite conferences their entire careers, they only had a few opportunities to face each other. They played against each other three times in the NFL, with Peyton's Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos beating Eli's New York Giants in all three games.

In their matchups, Eli completed 57% of his passes. He threw for 770 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions. Meanwhile, Peyton completed 68% of his passes for 838 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.

Manning was 1-3 in his four games against Roethlisberger. Neither quarterback had particularly stellar stats in their matchups. Manning threw five touchdowns to four interceptions, while Roethlisberger threw six touchdowns to eight interceptions in their four games.