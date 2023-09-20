During his playing days, Drew Brees was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints legend is a Super Bowl champion, a Super Bowl MVP, a five time All-Pro selection and a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Given Brees' accolades, have you ever wondered how a former star athlete like him lives?

This article features Drew Brees' $2.05 million condo in Princeville, Hawaii.

In the 2007 season, the Saints had a rough year, finishing with a win-loss card of 7-9. However, Brees did find a silver lining amid his team's struggles, purchasing a condo in Hawaii. He bought the property for $2.26 million.

Brees announced his retirement from the NFL in 2020. Around that same, the Super Bowl MVP is also letting go of his Hawaii condo. In fact, a buyer offered to acquire the property for $2 million.

Here are some photos of Drew Brees' $2.05 million condo in Princeville, Hawaii.

Brees' former condo encompasses 2,864 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Some of the condo's main features include high ceilings, tall windows, a spacious living room, a wet bar, and a modern kitchen equipped with high quality appliances Furthermore, in contrast to other condos, Brees' former residence includes a covered porch with enough space for a sitting area. In fact, one can also enjoy breathtaking views of the ocean and the golf course from the area.

Apart from a well-designed condo, the new owner should also have access to the tower's amenities. These include three swimming pools with a spa, a pair of barbecue grilling stations and a covered pavillion.

Brees carved out a decorated NFL career. As a result, it isn't surprising the Super Bowl MVP owns a bevy of properties in the country. Brees has a net worth of around $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth,

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Drew Brees' $2.05 million condo in Princeville, Hawaii.