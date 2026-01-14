The NFL playoffs have been a joy to watch so far, and the commentary before, during, and after the games have also been superb. With the Divisional Round coming up, CBS will be adding some more help on their desk, and have decided to bring along Kirk Cousins to the team for the next two rounds, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdFBTeam.

“CBS announced that Kirk Cousins will join them as a guest studio analyst for the Divisional Round and the AFC Championship,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Adding Cousins as an analyst should be good for the network, as he's a veteran in the league and has seen a lot through the years. The past two seasons have probably been a rollercoaster for Cousins, but he seems to handling everything well.

The Atlanta Falcons started Cousins for the second half of the season this year after Michael Penix Jr. went down with a partially torn ACL against the Carolina Panthers. Cousins was able to lead the Falcons to a 5-2 record to end the season, but they were still not able to get them to the playoffs, somewhere they haven't reached since 2017.

Cousins was brought to the team last season to help the Falcons reach the playoffs, and after leading them to a 6-3 start, the team started to trend downward, and he was eventually benched for Penix. Coming into this season, Penix was named the starting quarterback, but Cousins still wanted to be able to be a starter somewhere, and many expected the Falcons to trade him.

In the end, Cousins was not traded, and the Falcons ended up needing him toward the second half of this year with Penix's injury. Now, it will be interesting to see what the Falcons do with Cousins this offseason, especially with a new brass taking over at general manager and head coach.