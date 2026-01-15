When the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh following just his third losing season in 18 years at the helm, teams lined up to interview the veteran head coach. It quickly became clear that Harbaugh fully intended to continue coaching. And he will have his pick of the available jobs around the league.

The New York Giants hoped Harbaugh wouldn’t leave his interview with the team Wednesday without a contract. The Giants even brought Jaxson Dart in to meet with the coach. But despite New York’s aggressive push, Harbaugh left the team’s facility a free agent.

The coveted coach will next meet with the Tennessee Titans in the last interview he currently has scheduled, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. According to Zenitz’s sources, the Giants and Titans have emerged as “the main two teams to keep an eye on” with Harbaugh.

Titans’ QB, draft situation interest John Harbaugh

The former Ravens head coach also met with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week. Atlanta and New York were initially considered the frontrunners to land Harbaugh. But Tennessee has suddenly leapfrogged the Falcons.

Harbaugh is believed to have three priorities in his job hunt. And chief among them is finding a team with a “solid quarterback.” The Giants’ Jaxson Dart likely checks that box for Harbaugh. But Atlanta's QB situation is complicated.

Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL in Week 11 and veteran passer Kirk Cousins filled in for the remainder of the season. Penix won the starting job in 2024 but he’s now suffered three ACL tears since 2018 (two of the injuries occurred in college).

Harbaugh’s interest in Cam Ward has the Titans in the mix for the head coach’s services. It also helps that Tennessee has the fourth pick in the upcoming draft. The Giants have the fifth overall selection while the Falcons don’t have a first-round pick in 2026.

Tennessee is meeting with a slew of coaches for its job opening. The Titans began the interview process with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. But the team was just getting warmed up. In addition to Harbaugh, Tennessee will meet with Kevin Stefanski, Raheem Morris, Mike McDaniel, Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy.