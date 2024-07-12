Amon-Ra St. Brown is throwing shade at the New Orleans Saints with over a month left to go in the offseason. There’s no bad blood between the team from the Bayou and the wide receiver from the Detroit Lions. It’s simply a case of brother-on-brother trash talk with wideout Equanimeous St. Brown, who signed with the Saints this offseason.

The St. Brown brothers host a podcast together and, in their latest episode, they chirped back and forth about the Lions roster. Amon-Ra defended his squad, pointing to its improvements on defense, namely new defensive lineman D.J. Reader. Equanimeous poked fun at Detroit just missing the Super Bowl and Amon-Ra responded that his squad is actually in title contention, unlike his brother's new team.

“Everyone gets in the team meeting room, [the] coach is like, ‘What do you want to do? What are your goals?’ No one in your f***ing room thinks they're going to win a Super Bowl,” the Lions star said. “Us? We know we can do it.”

The Saints' new wideout clapped back at the take that his team doesn’t believe in its Super Bowl aspirations. Obviously, he’s not going to take that. But let’s be honest, New Orleans is indeed not going to be in contention for the championship any time soon. Even the playoffs seem just out of their reach in a very weak NFC South.

Now, it is true that the Lions have not had any success to fall back on, either. Making it to the doorstep of the big game is nice but still a major step down from the title itself. St. Brown talking a big game about his team and how it's looking to win it all means he has plenty to back up on the field.

Lions looking to compete for Super Bowl after 2023 NFC Championship Game appearance

The Lions are one of the biggest teams on the rise, a rarity for the franchise. They have a potent offense led by St. Brown and a defense full of intriguing players. Detroit has a bevy of playmakers on offense and has made strides in each of the last three seasons. They may be the third-best team in the conference and are at least in the top five.

Meanwhile, the Saints are stuck in mid territory in life after Drew Brees and Sean Payton. They did have a winning record in 2023 despite some injuries to their key players in the secondary but they don’t have that much upside. Unless every single thing clicks on defense or Derek Carr plays out of his mind, they don’t have a shot against the big dogs of the NFC.

If the Saints somehow find a way to become a good team and even get close to the Super Bowl — or especially if they beat the Lions in the playoffs — this clip is going to come back to bite Amon-Ra St. Brown. The victory lap New Orleans would do would be gargantuan. But the chances of those things happening are quite slim.