Michael Thomas puts NFL on notice with scary message ahead of long-awaited return

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas looks set to finally return to the field. And he hopes to have a massive season.

At his best, Michael Thomas is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. But he hasn’t been at this level in over two seasons.

After being limited to just seven games in 2020, Thomas missed the entire 2021 season. A hamstring injury kept him out of the preseason, but there is a chance that he is ready to go for week one.

During Wednesday’s practice, Michael Thomas was listed as limited. But the veteran wide receiver made it clear that the goal is to play on Sunday.

Michael Thomas’ best season came in 2019. He led the NFL in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving yards per game. In the end, he hauled in 149 receptions and 1,725 receiving yards while averaging 107.8 yards per game. Along with this, he recorded nine receiving touchdowns.

During a recent conversation with reporters, Thomas was asked if he is still the same player that he was in 2019. His answer was a strong indication of the season that he hopes to have.

According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Triplett, Thomas gave a simple answer, stating, “I’m trying to top that.”

At times, Michael Thomas has looked like one of the most dominant receivers in league history. The former offensive player of the year has put together an elite resume.

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, Thomas has recorded 510 receptions, 5,950 receiving yards, and 32 touchdowns. Thomas has also been named to three Pro Bowls and is a two-time All-Pro.

If Michael Thomas believes that he is about to play the best football of his career, the entire NFL should be worried. With a wide receiver room consisting of Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave, the Saints could have a strong group. And Thomas could once again reach elite levels.