The New Orleans Saints are a team that is looking for a new identity. Kellen Moore is now a first-time head coach for the Saints, aiming to bounce back from a difficult 2024-25 season. The biggest question for the Saints right now is the quarterback room and who will emerge as the starter. It seems a real QB competition is brewing in New Orleans.

Dan Graziano wrote an ESPN article breaking down quarterback questions for all 32 teams in the NFL. When discussing the Saints, the insider wrote that the Saints are far from knowing who their starter will be. Derek Carr has retired, and Spencer Rattler is the one QB with experience on the team. That is not a great sign. However, drafting rookie Tyler Shough from Louisville is a move that the front office is loving, and Shough is already turning heads in OTAs.

Here is what Graziano said about the current Saints QB situation.

“When the Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round and then Derek Carr retired a few months later, it certainly was fair to assume Shough would be in line to take over as the starter. And he absolutely might be the QB1. But there are people in the Saints' building who like Spencer Rattler and want to give him a chance to compete with Shough for the starting job. And so far this offseason, Rattler has shown improvement over his poor 2024 rookie performance.”

Article Continues Below

Rattler was an elite college quarterback at both Oklahoma before Caleb Williams broke onto the scene, as well as at South Carolina. Rattler has an elite arm and is quick enough to make plays outside of the pocket. Shough is one year older than Rattler, so it is hard to know who will step up and become the guy. Shough was Justin Herbert's backup at Oregon in 2018; that is how long he has been playing in college.

Graziano finished his statement with what to expect.

“As of now, expect the Saints to set up training camp as a true competition between Shough and Rattler. Could Shough have the edge as the player the new coaching staff drafted with the 40th pick? Absolutely. But it doesn't sound like anything is already a done deal.”