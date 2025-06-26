If the New Orleans Saints are going to be competitive, they still have roster work to do. And they need to sort out the quarterback position. Also, a five-time Pro Bowler would be a great fit for the Saints.

The good news for the Saints is that they have room to maneuver under the salary cap. That’s at least true for the 2025 season. And they need to use that room wisely. The best bet is shoring up the cornerback position in the form of Stephon Gilmore, according to espn.com.

“Right now, their starters at the position are 2024 second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry and veteran Isaac Yiadom, who returns to New Orleans after playing in San Francisco last season,” Aaron Schatz wrote. “Gilmore maintained his high level in 2024 with Minnesota, ranking 30th in my coverage DVOA metric while being assigned to some of the league's toughest receivers. He could challenge Yiadom for a starting job, while serving as an important mentor for McKinstry and fourth-round rookie Quincy Riley.”

Saints need to add CB Stephon Gilmore

A 13-year veteran, Gilmore’s best days are behind him. He hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2021. However, he still has some juice. And he could likely help a team like the New Orleans Saints and their first-year head coach Kellen Moore.

Gilmore said he’s not the only quality cornerback still on the market, according to a post on X by Josina Anderson.

“There are still some good corners and safeties out there like Justin Simmons and myself that are still not signed. Honestly, I’m still being patient and staying ready until teams see what they have in training camp; but you mean to tell me among 32 teams that there are 64 starting corners that are better than me? I don’t think that. If teams want to win, I think they should sign the best players. I know I’m still a starter in this league. I started games last year, but the season doesn’t start until September, we got a while.”

The Saints may put a lot of pressure on rookie Quincy Riley if they don’t get a veteran like Gilmore. But maybe Riley could handle it, according to saintswire.com.

“Riley has the athleticism and pedigree to compete for a starting role,” Luke Loffredo wrote. “But his path to playing time may depend on whether the Saints add another veteran at outside corner. If they don’t, Riley could easily be in the mix alongside Kool-Aid McKinstry on the outside.”

But Gilmore would be the addition that would solidify the Saints secondary for the 2025 season.