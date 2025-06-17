Along with the New Orleans Saints adding to their running back room, they have a spirited battle for the QB1 slot. But tough decisions are coming, and here are two Saints players in danger of being cut after the team’s 2025 minicamp.

Coming off a disappointing season and under new coach Kellen Moore, the Saints face many challenges this year. And one of the players who might not be around is running back Kendre Miller. He’s impacted by the recent signing of Cam Akers.

One of the biggest problems for Miller is his inability to get on the field. He has missed 20 of a possible 34 games in his two NFL seasons.

Saints RB Kendre Miller could be in roster trouble

During the 2024 season, Miller said he didn’t need to show anything, according to neworleanssaints.com.

“I don't feel like I've got to prove anything to anybody,” Miller said. “It's really myself. I didn't really get to play my rookie year a whole lot. The two games that I was in, it was kind of iffy. But the Chargers game, my last couple of carries that I got, I was just like I've been doing this my whole life. That just kind of gave me the confidence I need, so I got all the confidence in the world. None of that has ever slipped my mind. It was just like I still got it.”

Miller seemed to have maturity problems under Dennis Allen. But things have reportedly changed under Moore, according to the Saints' YouTube page via yahoo.com.

“First day (of OTAs) was a blank slate (for Miller),” Moore said. “Whatever's happened in the past, we acknowledged. But it has no bearing in the future.”

RB Kendre Miller enters season in backup mode

Miller doesn’t have a path to the starting position. That’s occupied by Alvin Kamara, who drew high praise from Moore, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Alvin's obviously one of the premier players in our league, his ability to run the football and play in the pass game,” Moore said. “And so, we want to utilize every aspect of that. He's going to be a really big-time, impactful runner, running the football first and foremost. And then obviously the pass game, his ability to create matchups is going to be a huge advantage for us.

“What's really fun being around Alvin is his mental capacity is really high. He understands football at a really, really high level. He's played so (many games). I really enjoy and I look forward to more and more of those conversations as we go through this, of teaming up on this thing…Everyone knows his impact for a number of years now, and so, he'll be a big part of this.”

Also in the Saints' running back mix is Devin Neal. The team grabbed him in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. needs to battle for a spot

The six-year veteran caught only 20 passes for the Saints in 2024. He drew four starting assignments.

Wilson has hope, having been paired with Moore in Dallas. In the 2021 season, Wilson caught 45 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns.

The good news for Wilson is Moore’s offensive approach, which should make things easier for the receivers, according to louisianasports.net.

“(Moore is) going to allow guys to participate, and we’re going to take advantage of guys’ talents,” wide receivers coach Keith Williams said. “And (not) be afraid. And then, if we feel (the receivers) have the talent, let’s teach them the route instead of negating the fact that they can do it. Let’s just teach it to them because we believe they have the talent.”

Another good thing for Wilson and the receivers will be the comfort level of the quarterbacks. Rookie Tyler Shough said the QB room believes in Moore.

“Everywhere he’s been, each quarterback has had success in their own way,” Shough said. “I think he does a really good job of keeping the language QB-friendly, where it’s grouped into families. It all makes sense. You’re going out there, you’re playing fast. You know what you’re trying to attack.”

Do Saints WRs have something to prove?

Leading the way at the receiver position for the Saints will be Chris Olave. He should get plenty of help from Rashid Shaheed. And Brandin Cooks, at this stage of his career, seems like a good option for the WR3 spot.

Wilson fits in right now with a second-team group that includes Kevin Austin Jr. and Bub Means. Dante Pettis, Mason Tipton, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Moochie Dixon, and Chris Tyree round out the competition.

Of course, the receivers will have to work with a quarterback who may be inconsistent. Regardless of who gets the starting nod, it's unlike he will be consistent. Spencer Rattler showed ups and downs last year, and Tyler Shough will likely do the same in 2025.