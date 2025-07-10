ESPN didn’t pull any punches when it handed the New Orleans Saints the worst offseason grade in the NFL, giving the Saints a hard “D” that reflects more than just a few questionable decisions. While the Saints may have stumbled into some positive outcomes, the process behind their offseason strategy, or lack thereof, shows a franchise lost in the fog of mediocrity.

The most glaring issue was the team’s initial commitment to quarterback Derek Carr. Despite being a cap-strapped team in dire need of a rebuild, New Orleans was prepared to pay Carr a guaranteed $30 million salary for 2025, a move that made little long-term sense.

That salary became guaranteed in March unless the Saints cut ties, and while they were already on the hook for a $10 million roster bonus, it came with offset provisions. Had the Saints released Carr and he signed elsewhere, they could have avoided a massive financial burden. Instead, they gambled on him again and only dodged disaster because Carr unexpectedly retired due to a shoulder injury. Luck bailed them out, not logic.

In that light, ESPN’s grade isn’t based on the fortunate result, but the flawed thinking that led to the near-miss. Paying for mediocrity when a full reset is needed shows misaligned priorities.

ESPN didn't think everything Saints did this offseason was terrible

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Saints' draft offered a sliver of hope. Second-round pick Tyler Shough now has a shot to start, joining a crowded but intriguing quarterback room. First-rounder Kelvin Banks Jr. gives them flexibility on the offensive line, possibly allowing Trevor Penning to shift inside. Paired with Taliese Fuaga, New Orleans might be building a foundation to support a young quarterback, exactly the kind of forward-thinking roster construction they desperately need.

But their veteran signings muddled that vision. Chase Young’s $17 million per year deal is steep for a player with health concerns on a rebuilding team. Justin Reid at $10.5 million annually is solid in a vacuum, but again, cap space should be sacred for a team with limited financial wiggle room. And giving tight end Juwan Johnson more than $21 million guaranteed only compounds the confusion.

The Saints had chances to build for the future, but too often chose the path of short-term patches. ESPN's “D” grade might feel harsh, but when judged by the decisions they intended to make, it may be generous.

