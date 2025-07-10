ESPN didn’t pull any punches when it handed the New Orleans Saints the worst offseason grade in the NFL, giving the Saints a hard “D” that reflects more than just a few questionable decisions. While the Saints may have stumbled into some positive outcomes, the process behind their offseason strategy, or lack thereof, shows a franchise lost in the fog of mediocrity.

The most glaring issue was the team’s initial commitment to quarterback Derek Carr. Despite being a cap-strapped team in dire need of a rebuild, New Orleans was prepared to pay Carr a guaranteed $30 million salary for 2025, a move that made little long-term sense.

That salary became guaranteed in March unless the Saints cut ties, and while they were already on the hook for a $10 million roster bonus, it came with offset provisions. Had the Saints released Carr and he signed elsewhere, they could have avoided a massive financial burden. Instead, they gambled on him again and only dodged disaster because Carr unexpectedly retired due to a shoulder injury. Luck bailed them out, not logic.

In that light, ESPN’s grade isn’t based on the fortunate result, but the flawed thinking that led to the near-miss. Paying for mediocrity when a full reset is needed shows misaligned priorities.

ESPN didn't think everything Saints did this offseason was terrible

Article Continues Below

The Saints' draft offered a sliver of hope. Second-round pick Tyler Shough now has a shot to start, joining a crowded but intriguing quarterback room. First-rounder Kelvin Banks Jr. gives them flexibility on the offensive line, possibly allowing Trevor Penning to shift inside. Paired with Taliese Fuaga, New Orleans might be building a foundation to support a young quarterback, exactly the kind of forward-thinking roster construction they desperately need.

But their veteran signings muddled that vision. Chase Young’s $17 million per year deal is steep for a player with health concerns on a rebuilding team. Justin Reid at $10.5 million annually is solid in a vacuum, but again, cap space should be sacred for a team with limited financial wiggle room. And giving tight end Juwan Johnson more than $21 million guaranteed only compounds the confusion.

The Saints had chances to build for the future, but too often chose the path of short-term patches. ESPN's “D” grade might feel harsh, but when judged by the decisions they intended to make, it may be generous.