The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of a quarterback battle after Derek Carr announced his retirement this offseason. The front office used a second-round pick on former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, and he has a real chance at starting right away.

However, starting guard Cesar Ruiz gave his new teammate a reality check about stepping in as quarterback immediately. During an appearance on “Good Morning Football,” Ruiz claims he likes what he's seen from Tyler Shough, as well as Spencer Rattler in practice. Ruiz believes that just because the Saints selected the 25-year-old quarterback in the second round, it doesn't mean he should necessarily start right away.

“Two different quarterbacks, right? Everybody has their superpower,” Ruiz said about Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler. “Everybody is good at their thing. Spencer has something, and I'm like, hey, he got that. Tyler will come in there, and I'm like, hey… This is just talent. When you see two talented guys just competing, it's truly fun to see.

“I know you guys touched on [that] we drafted (Shough) early. We drafted him second round, 40th overall, still super early in the draft. … I think just because we drafted a quarterback super early doesn't mean you have to push him in there and play. I was drafted 24th overall as an offensive lineman, and I didn't end up starting until Week 4. I was in and out of the lineup my rookie year. I think it's about development. It's about who you see fit right now.”

Tyler Shough joins the Saints after playing seven seasons at the collegiate level. He began his college career with the Oregon Ducks before transferring to Texas Tech. He played his final season with Louisville, where he put up career numbers. Shough ended the 2024-25 campaign with 3,195 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and 62.7% completion percentage.