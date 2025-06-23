Things are hopping for the New Orleans Saints under first-year head coach Kellen Moore. And they recently added a key depth piece. Also, Cameron Jordan had a little fun, picking out the dumbest NFL rule.

Jordan’s point of view was revealed, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

What’s the dumbest rule in the NFL right now?

@camjordan94 didn’t hesitate: “Bring back taunting!!!” 😂

Saints DT Cameron Jordan wants more fun

After a sack, Jordan said he wants to get the attention for his accomplishment.

“I get a sack of a quarterback,” Jordan said. “Give me five seconds. In fact, put me in the spotlight. I’m gonna hit the levels … kick him while he’s down. And I’m gonna go about my way. But like, let us celebrate. It’s OK to taunt.”

Jordan has enjoyed more sacks than most NFL players. In his 14-year career, he has totaled 121.5. However, the numbers have come down in recent seasons. He went from 12.5 in 2021 to 8.5 the next year. In 2023 he had only two, and last year he managed four.

At 35 years old, Jordan must learn a new system under Moore. But he said he’s going to try to fit in, according to a post on X by Jim Rome via nfl.com.

“He's become an offensive coordinator at multiple places,” Jordan said. “(And) he's worked his way through the ranks, and now he's a head coach. He's coming with a plan, a clear direct plan. A directive, as well as a cabinet of coaches that I think have had a myriad versions of success. When you have a strong coaching staff, I think it puts you in a position to excel.”

But it will still take time to get ingratiated.

“Anytime you have a head coach — young, old, indifferent — you gotta be able to buy into the message,” Jordan said. “The message is clear: Let's have fun. Let's clean up all our missions. That's knowing your technique, knowing your abilities, and knowing where you're going to be, knowing where your teammates are. I think the message has been loud and clear.”