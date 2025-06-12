New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave gave an encouraging statement on his future with the franchise despite the trade rumors. The Saints have had a hectic offseason as they enter a new era. Kellen Moore is coming in as a first-time head coach, and Derek Carr has officially retired, meaning that second-round rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has a legit chance to be the starter in Week 1. As New Orleans embarks on this rebuild, there are questions about whether the franchise will want to resign their star wideout.

Olave, who is coming off an injury-riddled 2024 season, has a club option in 2026 before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Despite the speculation, in a recent interview with Saints sideline reporter Jeff Nowak, the former first-round pick was bullish on his future in New Orleans.

“It’s all rumors, man…everybody trying to have something for clicks. I love it here, man. I love the front office. I love my coaches. I’m excited to be here, and I want to be here forever. This is where I want to be.”

The Saints head into 2025 with relatively unknown expectations

With the announcement of Carr's retirement and the hiring of Moore, New Orleans certainly does not have the playoffs-or-bust expectations it has had over the past few seasons. And that is probably for the best, as this franchise had not made the postseason since Drew Brees was under center. Olave has been one of the bright spots on this roster the past few seasons.

A former No. 11 overall pick out of Ohio State, the San Diego, California native racked up 1,000+ receiving yards in his first two seasons in the league. Unfortunately, in 2024, Olave picked up a few concussions, which resulted in him playing just eight games last season. While New Orleans could certainly get a lot out of its star wideout should it trade him, having a reliable target on the outside will be critical for Tyler Shough's development. The Saints still have Alvin Kamara and a revamped offensive line, so whoever is the quarterback is not walking into a dire situation. But Olave still fills a significant need on this team.

Overall, there is reason for optimism for the 2025 New Orleans Saints. The schedule is manageable with just four of the team's opponents coming off postseason appearances. In addition, Kellen Moore is an innovative offensive coach who should get the best out of elite talents like Kamara and Olave. This group could potentially break the franchise's postseason drought, but regardless of whether that happens, it's crucial that the Saints show growth and a clear direction throughout 2025.