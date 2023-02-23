The New Orleans Saints cleared another $10.336 million in 2023 salary cap space with a conversion on offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk’s contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero wrote in a Thursday tweet.

The 29-year-old tackle was set to make a $21.4 million cap hit in 2023, according to Spotrac. He would earn $14 million in base salary, a $3.8 million signing bonus and $3.64 million of restructured contract money. $43 million of his original deal was guaranteed, including his signing bonus, 2021 salary, 2022 salary, and $3.3 million of his 2023 salary.

Drafted 32nd overall by New Orleans in the 2017 NFL Draft, Ryan Ramczyk started in every one of the 89 games he played in for the New Orleans Saints. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 for a Saints team that went 13-3 before falling in the Wild Card round to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints agreed to restructure wide receiver Michael Thomas’s contract in early January, reducing his base salary from $15.5 million to $1.165 million for next season. A $31.78 million roster bonus, which would be guaranteed on March 17, was added for 2024.

Ryan Ramczyk earned a five-year, $96 million extension in 2021, making him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL at the time with the extension that lasted through 2026. Running back Alvin Kamara agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension in 2020, a deal the Saints would restructure just two years later.

Ryan Ramczyk and guard Andrus Peat have a combined $39.8 million cap hit, making them the two highest-paid linemen on the Saints roster.

New Orleans went 7-10 last season following a 10-7 victory by the Carolina Panthers in Caesars Superdome. The Panthers, Saints and Atlanta Falcons all tied at 7-10, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took first place in the NFC South with a record of 8-9. The Bucs and Saints have the two highest amounts of total salary in the league. The Panthers have the eighth-highest salary amount, while the Falcons place in 31st.