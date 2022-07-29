Saints’ Taysom Hill gets cryptic injury update from Dennis Allen

The New Orleans Saints are starting a new era following Sean Payton’s departure this offseason. The head coach spent 16 years with the organization and leaves some massive shoes to fill. The head coaching job was handed to Dennis Allen who previously was the head coach of the Raiders. The new Saints coach took to the podium to face the media on a topic he likely was not excited to talk about following the Taysom Hill injury. When asked for an update, Allen kept his answer noticeably vague.

“Nothing other than, look, he got hit in the ribs yesterday. He’s going to be out for a little bit. He was out with an injury today and it’s not anything to do with the foot.”

It is a positive sign that the injury has nothing to do with the foot injury. Hill had to undergo two surgeries on the foot in the offseason after injuring it last season. It also appears the latest knock will not affect his availability for the regular season. The role Taysom Hill will play with the Saints this season is still somewhat unclear. Hill tallied 426 yards from scrimmage last year and tallied five touchdowns.

The organization inked Jameis Winston to a new deal this offseason and expects him to be the starting quarterback once again this season. Hill is sure to play a fairly significant role in the offense this season even if his quarterback opportunities will be limited. He is one of the most unique talents across the NFL and having him on the field is a major benefit. Expect more clarity to come soon on when Hill will be able to return to the practice field.