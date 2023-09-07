Sam Reinhart was excellent for the Florida Panthers in their cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023 — but the 27-year-old has seen his name swirling in trade rumors all summer.

The Canadian re-affirmed his commitment to South Beach on Wednesday as he approaches NHL Free Agency for the first time in his career.

“It is not something I stress over or lose sleep over too much. They know I want to be here, I know they want me here,” Reinhart said before the Miami Marlins game on Wednesday night, per George Richards of FLA Hockey Now.

“We have no problems sort of waiting it out so I am just looking forward to the start of the season being here. We have both expressed our interests and our desire for me to be here. And that's exciting. My focus is solely on the start of camp and the start of the season.”

Reinhart is entering the final year of a three-year contract extension he signed shortly after being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres at the 2021 NHL Draft. He will be due $6.5 million in 2023-24 before potentially testing free agency next summer.

“Billy [Zito] has given me the longest deal I have had in this league, so this is nothing new,” he continued.

Reinhart threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Marlins game, hurling a high strike to infielder Jon Berti. Before the game, he spoke about the team's short offseason after coming within three wins of the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship.

“It was short but you're still ready to come back, still excited to get back,” Reinhart explained, per Richards.

“[The playoff run] almost takes less to get back into it. It takes less time on the ice to get back into it. We're excited to get back into it, everyone is filtering in and excited for another challenge this season. It's a short offseason but it definitely makes you want to play more especially coming up short like we did. We are motivated.”

Sam Reinhart and the Panthers will report to training camp on Sept. 20, with the preseason kicking off against the Nashville Predators on Sept. 25 in Sunrise.