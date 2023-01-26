After securing a hard-fought win over Buddy Matthews with a little help from Ortiz and Sting, a clearly beaten-down Darby Allin had an interview scheduled with Tony Schiavone to discuss how it felt to secure four-straight title defense wins of the TNT Championship.

Unfortunately for fans in the arena and watching from home, Allin didn’t have a chance to respond. Why? Because a familiar face from his past took over the Jumbotron to send a warning to the “Dead Boy” about his future with the strap.

“Darby!” Samoa Joe said. “Dead Boy, little Dead Boy, whatever have you done? They say in the kingdoms of old, crimes of theft were punished by having your hands cut off, but in my Kingdom, Darby, in the ‘Kingdom of the one true King of Television,’ I’m coming to take everything from you. I understand that that gold you wear around your shoulder, which you stole from me, you feel is yours. It feels comfortable, it feels right. Know this: I am coming to take back what’s mine. The King will not be usurped by a man like you. Darby, you will learn that winning that championship was the greatest mistake of your career. The King has spoken.”

With a re-match officially booked for the next edition of AEW Dynamite, fans will finally get to see the rubber match between Samoa Joe and Darby Allin, and if the first two matches are of any indication, it’s gonna be a hard-hitting affair worthy of being the main event.