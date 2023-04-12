Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

San Diego State Basketball received an impressive honor from the San Diego Padres following their National Championship run. Head coach Brian Dutcher and guard Lamont Butler will throw out the ceremonial first pitches on Thursday at Petco Park, per Kevin Acee. Acee also reports that other SDSU players and coaches will join Dutcher and Butler on the field during their first pitches.

The Aztecs enjoyed a magical 2022-23 campaign. Although San Diego State basketball fell short in the championship game against UConn, the team should still be proud of all they accomplished. They consistenly overcame the odds during the regular season and in March Madness.

Brian Dutcher previously addressed the Aztecs’ season following their loss in the championship.

“It’s a really good team that beat us tonight,” Dutcher said, per CBS Sports. “Like I said, if we find a team that beat us, we’ll tip our hat to them. And they beat us, they were the better team and they are deserving national champs. But I love my team, I love my locker room. I just talked about the brotherhood that we have.”

The future is bright for San Diego State basketball. They aren’t a basketball powerhouse by any means, but this program is clearly trending in a positive direction. Players such as Lamont Butler impressed all season, while Dutcher coached at a high level.

It will be interesting to see if the Aztecs can make another deep run during the 2023-24 season despite some players declaring for the NBA Draft. For now, they will all enjoy their time together as they prepare to be honored at Petco Park by the Padres.