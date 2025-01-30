Saquon Barkley's net worth in 2025 is $32 million. Arguably the best running back in the NFL, Barkley went from a career with the middling New York Giants to a Super Bowl berth with the Philadelphia Eagles in his first season with the team. Here is a look at Saquon Barkley's net worth in 2025.

What is Saquon Barkley's net worth in 2025?: $32 million (estimate)

Saquon Barkley's net worth in 2025 sits at about $32 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Barkley grew up in an athletic family in The Bronx. He is the son of Alibay Barkley, a boxer, and Tonya Johnson. His brother, Alibay Jr., was a baseball player in the Los Angeles Angels organizations, and his uncle is former WBC middleweight champion Iran Barkey.

Barkley's family moved to Pennsylvania in 2001 for a safer lifestyle, which began Saquon's connection with the state. He played football at Whitehall High School, which plays in a division famous for producing professional athletes.

Barkley was a star at the school, rushing for 3,646 yards and 63 touchdowns in his final three years. After initially committing to Rutgers, he switched to Penn State.

Barkley wasn't just a football star. He also lettered in basketball and track and field. He won conference gold medals in the 100-meter dash and long jump, which shouldn't be surprising after seeing some of his incredible athletic feats with the Giants and Eagles.

Saquon Barkley's college career

Barkley immediately impacted the Penn State football program, much like he'd do 10 years later on another in-state team. He rushed for 1,076 yards on 182 carries in his freshman season, which put him on the All-Big Ten second team and made him BTN.com Freshman of the Year.

Barkley progressed even more in his sophomore season, as he was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the best all-around collegiate football player. That wasn't the only accolades he'd receive that season, as he was also Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year, and First Team All-Big Ten.

2016 would be Barkley's best season, as he rushed for 1,496 yards with 18 touchdowns and had 402 receiving yards with four touchdowns. Barkley took a slight statistical step back in 2017, rushing for just 1,271 yards and receiving 632. However, he still combined for 21 touchdowns and also added two touchdowns in his new role as a kick returner.

Barkley was the 2017 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Running Back of the Year, and Return Specialist of the Year. He was also a Consensus All-American and won the Fiesta Bowl in his final collegiate game.

Barkley left Penn State with the record for most career rushing touchdowns, most rushing yards by a freshman, most rushing yards by a sophomore, most total yards in a single game, and the first player to score a return and passing touchdown in the same game.

Barkley joins the Giants

The New York Giants selected Barkley second overall in the 2018 draft. He signed a four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract worth $31.2 million. Barkley rushed for a 68-yard touchdown in his first game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He rushed for 1,307 yards in his rookie season, five yards short of his career-high as a Giant. He also recorded 11 touchdowns on the ground and four through the air, which tied his career-high.

You'd have thought Barkley was on the way to a historical career after winning three rookie awards. However, it barely improved from his rookie year in New York. Barkley's stats regressed the following season, and he tore his ACL in the second game in 2020. Barkley battled back from the injury in 2021, but he recorded just 593 rushing yards and two touchdowns over 13 games.

The following season turned into a better year for Barkley, as he set a new career-high with 1,312 rushing yards and played 16 games.

It looked like Barkley was about to get his career back on track, but a contract dispute before the 2023 season created some bitterness between him and the organization. He failed to live up to the previous season and entered the open market before the 2024 season.

Saquon Barkley signs with the Eagles

Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed on a three-year, $37.75 million deal before the 2024 season. It included $26 million guaranteed and could increase to $46.75 million depending on which bonuses he hit. Many believed he may have a good year with Philadelphia, but no one could predict what would happen.

Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns over 16 games. He was regarded as the best running back in the league and recorded another 442 yards and five touchdowns through the first three games of the postseason.

In his second-career playoffs, Barkley led the Eagles to his first Super Bowl appearance. If he isn't already, Barkley will become a hero in Pennsylvania if he leads the team to a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Saquon Barkley's net worth in 2025.