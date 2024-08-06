There are at least two New York Jets who belong among the NFL's best, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the mix at his position. Also, Sauce Gardner got hit with criticism for his high ranking at cornerback. But Gardner said a certain wide receiver from another team deserves his lofty ranking.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently received the honor, as voted on by his peers, as the NFL's best player. Some people didn't react nicely to the selection, figuring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes belonged in that position. But Gardner, who faces Hill twice a year, had no problem with Hill getting the honor.

What did Jets CB Sauce Gardner say about Tyreek Hill?

Gardner told NFL Network that Hill belongs in the game's-best-players conversation.

“It's crazy because I've been looking through comments of other people, just to see these others getting hate like I've been receiving hate,” Gardner said. “There are a lot of people saying he doesn't deserve to be the No. 1 player. And it shocked me a little bit. But me personally I think it's well-deserved.”

Gardner said Hill's impact goes beyond just catching the ball and making defenders miss.

“You got guys who gotta change the whole defense because of him,” Gardner said. “He's been around for a minute, and he's a guy that's hard to guard. He's going to present a challenge every time, so I think he deserves it.”

The numbers seemed to back up Hill's status. He's been All-Pro or in the Pro Bowl for every one of his eight NFL seasons. He finished ninth and sixth in the last two AP MVP votings. Also, Hill has 10,139 career receiving yards and 83 total touchdowns.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel stepped right in with Gardner about Hill's ranking. He told sports.yahoo.com Hill earned the spot.

“Appropriate,” McDaniel said. “To really have all your peers recognize what type of player you are and to have — there’s a lot of really, really good players so it’s a tremendous honor. But I think it’s also interesting that it’s not a surprise.”

McDaniel said Hill is so hard to contain on the field.

“He’s a one-of-one individual,” McDaniel said. “He (never) ceases to amaze. And I think it’s a really cool honor that has been well-earned as he continues to develop his game each and every year and do things that — when Tyreek runs a really cool route, you put it in the memory bank because you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s probably the last guy I’ll see to run that route.'”