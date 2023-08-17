Saudi Arabia is gearing up to make a bold move in the world of football by seeking a ‘wild card' entry for the Pro League winners into the UEFA Champions League, reported by goal.com. The kingdom's authorities are said to be planning to propose this audacious concept to UEFA, aiming to shake up the structure of European club competitions.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Saudi Pro League champions could potentially earn a direct spot in the Champions League starting from the 2024-25 season. This would mark a significant departure from the existing format and introduce a new level of competition and excitement. The proposed approach would involve altering the Champions League to feature 36 teams competing in a single championship-like format, followed by knockout stages.

The Saudi authorities' motivation behind this proposal appears to be twofold. On one hand, it's an opportunity to bring global attention to the Saudi Pro League by giving its champion direct access to the prestigious European competition. On the other hand, it could also be a strategic move to strengthen the footballing ties between Saudi Arabia and the international football community, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of the sport in the region.

While the proposal is innovative, it's likely to face challenges. Convincing UEFA to overhaul the structure of their flagship club competition is no small task. It would involve reconfiguring the balance of power among the various leagues and teams currently participating in the Champions League.

If accepted, this proposal would not only mark a historic moment for Saudi football but also create an intriguing scenario for fans worldwide. Imagine the Saudi Pro League winners rubbing shoulders with iconic players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar on the Champions League stage. While the road ahead might be uncertain, the Saudi authorities are undoubtedly aiming to make a significant impact on the football landscape.