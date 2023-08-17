Neymar has expressed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo‘s role in catalyzing the surge of interest in the Saudi Pro League, reported by goal.com. Particularly as Neymar himself completes a move to Al-Hilal in the Middle East, joining the league this summer.

Neymar, now a member of Al-Hilal following his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, acknowledged the pivotal role Cristiano Ronaldo played in the growth of football in Saudi Arabia. The forward praised Ronaldo's pioneering move to the Middle East when he joined Al-Nassr in December as the first major signing from top European leagues.

During an interview with Al-Hilal's official channels, Neymar credited Ronaldo for setting the stage for the recent influx of top-tier players into the Saudi Pro League. Players of the caliber of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Jordan Henderson have all joined the league during this transfer window. Neymar's own transfer to Al-Hilal has been widely reported to be worth an astonishing £137 million ($174m/€160m).

The Brazilian star's arrival in Saudi Arabia marks another significant milestone in the league's ambitions to establish itself as a destination for top football talent. Although Neymar's debut date for Al-Hilal has yet to be confirmed, the team is gearing up for its next match against Al-Feiha on the upcoming Saturday.

With the allure of lucrative deals and the growing reputation of the Saudi Pro League, the trend of high-profile players migrating to the Gulf state is expected to continue in the coming years, further cementing the league's position on the global football map.