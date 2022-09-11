SBK 22 Release Date, Gameplay, Features, and Details

Take on the speedway and find out what the SBK 22 release date is, its gameplay features and details.

SBK 22 Release Date: September 15, 2022

SBK 22 is coming out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on September 15, 2022.

SBK 22 Gameplay

SBK 22 is this year’s entry for the World Superbike Championship video game series, the first game in the series for the last ten years. In this game, players get to compete in the highest level of the Superbike sport. The officially licensed game allows players to compete as any of the 24 riders throughout twelve different stages. Players can take part of an immersive career mode that puts you in control of an entire superbike team. Take control of your narrative and customize your team’s branding, and hit the road on high speed.

The game also offers a multiplayer mode that lets you play with up to eleven other players, elevating your game to the world’s best competitors in superbike simulation. Customize your gameplay experience with different modifiers for every race, which also allows you to partake in Tissot-Superpole races. On top of this, the game utilizes an artificial neural network agent, which allows you to “live a tailored gameplay experience thanks to the revolutionary AI system based on neural networks and machine learning, with smart control of the opponents, depending on their actual personalities.”

SBK 22 Features

The game’s website cites the following core features:

Immersive Career Mode – Create your team, hiring different professionals, from Personal Manager to Chief Engineer, and Data Analyst. Take full control of your bike’s settings, from gears to suspensions or brake set up.

Development Tree – Evolve the Development Tree, gaining the research points passively by the Engineers or actively by performing specific tasks in the race weekend.

The Highest Level of Simulation – Live a truly peculiar SBK experience, thanks to the advanced physics, created with the help of the real riders, and an extreme level of simulation in terms of bike and pilot behavior.