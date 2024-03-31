The Philadelphia Phillies haven't gotten off to a good start in 2024 after allowing 21 runs to the rival Atlanta Braves in a pair of losses through the first two games of the season.
But it isn't for a lack of effort from superstar Bryce Harper.
Atlanta’s Austin Riley popped a foul ball of Phillies starter Aaron Nola in the first inning that Harper chased down. He tumbled over the railing and flipped into the photographer’s station.
Bryce Harper has 2 MVP's and has made over $300 million dollars
it's game two of the season and he's flipping into camera wells you gotta love his passion pic.twitter.com/97tIAFJCZB
— Lorenzo (@wegoticezo) March 30, 2024
Harper lost his hat as a TV cameraman helped the Phillies first baseman up. He remained in the game.
Harper, the two-time National League MVP, is in his first full season playing first base for the Phillies after reconstructive elbow surgery forced him to move from right field.
After the game, Harper wasn't in the Phillies clubhouse, but manager Rob Thomson spoke about the play, per Dan Gelston of the Associated Press:
“It’s Bryce. He’s going to play the game hard, all the time,” manager Rob Thomson said. “It’s tough to reign him in. It’s just the way it is. He’s probably going to be a little sore tomorrow.”
Harper went hitless in an 0-3 night with a walk before he was removed late in the game. The Phillies' manager said he replaced Harper to “get him off his feet” in a 12-4 blowout loss, not because of any physical issues after the fall.
Phillies shortstop Trea Turner talked about seeing Harper take the fall.
“You never want to see that, but he’s tough,” Turner said. “He’s a superhero. He does stuff like that. He got a little nicked up. But he popped right back up. You expect that from him because he grinds it out.”
Harper and the Phillies are back at it looking for their first win of the season against the Braves on Sunday.
Phillies early season struggles
The Phillies have gotten off to a poor start against the rival Braves. After Opening Day starter Zack Wheeler pitched six innings of scoreless 5-hit ball, the Philadelphia bullpen melted down in the 7th and 8th innings. Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman, Jose Alvarado, and Connor Brogdon allowed eight hits, five walks, and nine runs to waste Wheeler's dominant performance in a 9-3 loss.
On Saturday, Aaron Nola, who had started the previous five Opening Days for the Phillies, was roughed up for a career-worst 12 hits as he allowed seven earned runs before exiting after four and a third innings. The Phillies were able to tee off on Braves starter Max Fried for three earned runs before he was pulled after just 2/3 of an inning but couldn't muster much against Atlanta's bullpen.
Five Braves relievers combined to pitch 8 2/3 innings, allowing just six hits and a lone earned run in the 12-4 win.