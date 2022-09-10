SCP: Secret Files Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Secure, Contain, and Protect. Join the SCP Foundation, and learn more about the dangers that threaten our world. Continue reading to learn more about SCP: Secret Files, its release date, gameplay, and story.

SCP: Secret Files Release Date: September 13, 2022

SCP: Secret Files is set to release on September 13, 2022 on PC, with console releases slated for 2023.

SCP: Secret Files Gameplay

SCP: Secret Files is a story-driven game with horror elements. The horror is par for the course, seeing how this game centers around SCPs. Players must use the various tools available to them to solve the various puzzles they will encounter. They also need to keep their wits about them. Some SCPs are capable of bending reality to their will, so you must always remain anchored on what is real. At some points in the game, players need to make sure that reality remains stable. Otherwise, there might be dire consequences. Although the game is primarily a first-person game, there are times when it switches up. Parts of the game are played like a retro adventure, other parts are like a picture book. There’s even a part where the game becomes a driving simulator.

Other than this, the story also plays a major part in the games. Various books, notes, and interactable objects exist in the world as the player explores. These include bits of lore, as well as hints on how to solve certain puzzles. Players, therefore, need to pay full attention to the story, as that helps build the atmosphere of the game and sets the tone for the missions. Who knows? You just might find a favorite SCP.

SCP: Secret Files Story

SCP: Secret Files is based on the internet famous SCP wiki. Contained within this wiki are various anomalies that shouldn’t exist in this world. It is, therefore, the job of the SCP Foundation to Secure these anomalies, Contain them safely, and Protect the world. In the game, you play as rookie researcher Karl. As a new hire of the Foundation, Karl’s first assignment is to sort and organize some of the Foundation’s top-secret files. While sorting these files, he learns about just what the Foundation fighting against, and just what kind of darkness dwells in the world. The more Karl learns about the Foundation, the more his understanding of the world changes. Will his sanity hold? Or will he break before reaching the truth?

