SD Gundam Battle Alliance Release Date: Gameplay, Story, Details

A new SD Gundam game is out this month. In this article, we’re discussing the SD Gundam Battle Alliance release date, gameplay, story, and details.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance Release Date: August 25, 2022

SD Gundam Battle Alliance is coming out on August 25, 2022, on the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.

A new action RPG with the stunted-legged mobile suit super deformed Gundam is coming to all platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about this game.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance Story

The story takes place in the G: Universe, outside of the regular Mobile Suit Gundam canon. The player takes control of an SD Gundam and leads a 3-unit squadron playing through different arcs in Gundam History with the intention of righting the mistakes in the canon and getting everything back to how they’re used to be. Ever wanted to relive the Gundam anime series battle scenes but in SD Gundam? Here’s your chance.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance Gameplay

For the most part, SD Gundam Battle Alliance is a solo action RPG experience, but there’s also a multiplayer mode where up to two other players can hop in and join you in the action. In the game, players will be able to access a wide array of Mobile Suit weaponry to crush foes with, all depicted with amazing weathering effects and dynamic animations that remind players that these chibi-looking warrior robots are weapons of war. Players will also be able to spend Capital on expansion parts to upgrade their SD Gundam and add iconic equipment and weapons from the anime to your battle squad mobile suit.