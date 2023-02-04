Following his 2022 campaign with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith has proven that he can be a starter in the NFL. Now a free agent, he could have options in the offseason. But it appears that both he and the Seahawks are determined to reach a new deal.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, he was asked if he wants to be in Seattle, and what it would take to sign an extension.

“I want to be in Seattle, I love Seattle. We have a great relationship and I think we’ll work things out. When it comes to contracts, I think every player just wants to get paid his worth.” stated Smit.

He then added, “I think it’s funny because like a great friend of mine tells me, no matter what check they write, it will never be your worth. Because your worth isn’t in money, it isn’t in monetary things. You just want to be respected. You want your contract to say, “We respect you. We understand what you bring to the table. We understand the caliber of player you are, and we appreciate you.” So that’s really all it comes down to.”

For the 32-year-old quarterback, it appears that he is just in search of a deal that he believes values what he accomplished in 2022.

Following the season that he just put together, Geno Smith is arguably the top quarterback to hit the open market. In his first year as a starter since 2014, he threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 366 yards and one touchdown.

Geno Smith and the Seahawks were one of the biggest stories of the season. If they can reach an extension, they could be in a position to do it again next season.