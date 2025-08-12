The Seattle Seahawks are monitoring the health of defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins after the club placed him on the Non-Football Injury list. With one preseason game completed, head coach Mike Macdonald shared a rather murky update about Hankins' availability.

Maconald claims that there is no real timetable for Hankins' return, according to Seahawks' senior reporter John Boyle. From what it sounds like, the 38-year-old head coach just wants to see Hankins make progress before discussing a potential return.

“I wouldn't say I was or wasn't expecting him,” Macdonald said. “With what he's dealing with with his back, you can't have a timetable, because you're either going to be wrong or be disappointed, or if he's back earlier, then great, then we're rocking and rolling. It's really just a matter of how quickly the back calms down. Let's face it, Hank doesn't need a lot of reps to get ready to play. He knows what to do, he's in the meetings, doing his rehab, doing a great job.”

At the very least, Macdonald doesn't appear to be too concerned with Johnathan Hankins' back injury. The veteran defensive tackle is showing up to meetings and going through his rehab, so it could just be a matter of time before he returns to action with his teammates. At 33 years old, Hankins is a true veteran of the sport, as he understands the expectations of getting ready for the NFL season.

Assuming he bounces back and plays next season, the 2025-26 campaign will be Hankins' second with the Seahawks. He has a long tenured career in the NFL, as he has also played for the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Dallas Cowboys before joining Seattle. Hankins is primarily effective in stopping the run. So, Mike Macdonald and the defense will surely miss him if he is forced to miss time during the regular season.

Last season, during his debut year with the Seahawks, Hankins finished with 30 combined tackles (15 solo), one sack, and one interception. His lone pick was the first interception of his 12-year career.