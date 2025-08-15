Former running back for the Seattle Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch, gave the newly signed quarterback Sam Darnold an epic introduction.

Darnold appeared on Lynch's Get Got podcast. The first thing the former five-time Pro Bowler said to him was, “Hey, bruh, they told me that gingers is Black.”

The quarterback seemed a little flabbergasted. “I didn't say that,” Darnold responded. One of Lynch's co-hosts was quick to call him out. “The first thing you say is that,” his co-host said.

Lynch was quick to defend himself. “You act like he ain't ginger,” he quipped, causing Darnold to smile. Darnold then said, “You should see my baby pictures — it's like orange hair. I'm definitely ginger. It got a little darker with age.”

Sam Darnold's first year with the Seahawks

Darnold is gearing up for his first season with the Seahawks. He did not appear in their first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which ended in a tie.

The Seahawks signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract during the 2025 offseason. This came after his breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Article Continues Below

He has had an up-and-down start to his career. After being a highly-touted college prospect at USC, Darnold was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

His first three years were a disaster. In 38 games, Darnold won only 13 games. He threw 45 touchdowns and 45 interceptions in those three seasons.

During the 2021 NFL offseason, Darnold was traded to the Carolina Panthers. He played in 18 games throughout two seasons with them, leading them to eight wins.

After his tenure with the Panthers, Darnold signed with the San Francisco 49ers. He had limited playing time for the team, but he threw two touchdowns in his appearances.

Then, his breakout happened. He signed with the Vikings on a one-year deal. He was initially brought in as a backup. After J.J. McCarthy's injury, Darnold took over as the starter, and he had a career year.

Darnold passed for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The Vikings went 14-3 and made the playoffs. In the Wild Card round, the Vikings were blown out by the Los Angeles Rams. Darnold had a bad game, throwing one touchdown and one interception. He then signed with the Seahawks.