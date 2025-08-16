The Seattle Seahawks made some major changes to their offensive lineup. Their biggest moves this offseason were essentially replacing quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf with former Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold and Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp. Despite these changes to the passing game, it seems that the Seahawks will still rely heavily on their rushing attack.

That was apparent in the Seahawks' win over the Chiefs in Week 2 of the preseason. The Seahawks ran the ball 48 times, finishing with a combined 268 yards on the ground. While we can't draw any big conclusions from preseason games, it's clear that running the football will be a key part of their identity this season. Darnold confirmed this in his post-game interview.

“Sam Darnold called Friday’s game, and the run game in particular, ‘our style of football.'” John Boyle reported.

With Kenneth Walker III still dealing with a foot injury, Zach Charbonnet took over first-team reps alongside Darnold. The running back finished with 45 yards on five carries. Five different running backs got touches for the Seahawks, with Damien Martinez leading the pack with 50 yards on 11 carries. QBs Jalen Milroe (18 yards on five carries) and Drew Lock (34 yards on two carries) also joined in on the rushing attack.

Last season, Seattle's running attack lacked firepower. That was in large part due to Walker's struggles with his health. Walker finished with just 573 yards on the year, far lower than his previous two seasons with the team. Charbonnet, on the other hand, garnered 569 yards as the backup and eventual starter after Walker ended up on the IR.

The Seahawks will need to have a successful rushing attack in order to give their passing offense room to breathe. It will take a while for Darnold and Kupp to adjust to a new system. As the “veterans” of the offense, the running backs will need to set the tone and make sure the offense keeps moving the chains.