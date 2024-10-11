After looking like one of the true breakout teams of the 2024 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have started to fall apart, dropping three-straight games, including a stunner against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, 36-24.

Suddenly, Mike Macdonald's incredible defense, the reason he was hired, has given up 35.6 points per game, which would be the worst mark in the NFL over a full season, and they've been unable to craft a compelling offensive strategy to boot.

Goodness, even Geno Smith, who leads the NFL in passing yards and attempts, hasn't been able to lead the Seahawks to a win since mid-September, as his running game has been bunk, and his defense has paid him no favors.

Asked about the Seahawks' ugly efforts over the past three weeks on Up & Adams, Seattle legend Shaun Alexander broke down what he feels is the team's biggest issue, which has nothing to do with personnel.

“Oh my goodness, to go from 3-0 to 3-3 is like getting punched in the throat,” Alexander noted.” It's wild. You know the defense is solid, but then you're like, wait a minute, you've got these great receivers. You've got two really good running backs.

“I feel like we don't score enough early. It's never really comfortable, and then you let the defense just kind of go after that. It's been hard watching my crew for these last three weeks.”

What is the Seahawks' issue? Have they simply underperformed versus expectations? Or have they overperformed early versus their actual talent level? Or has the team started to fall apart with tempers flaring in Week 6 between DK Metcalf and his offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb?

Well, Alexander touched on that, too, noting that the former University of Washington playcaller might want to be a bit more hands-on with his star wide receiver.

Shaun Alexander wants the Seahawks to consider their players more

Touching on Metcalf specifically, Alexander understands his frustration, as no one wants to lose three-straight games in the NFL. Still, the star running back believes communication is a two-way road and that the Seahawks might need to consider how players like Metcalf prefer to play as they retool into the future.

“I just think no one likes to lose. There's times where you're calling plays, and you get different guys calling plays in different ways. I am now coaching my son's 7th-grade football team, and little 12- and 13-year-old kids like to know that this call is this, and I'm throwing it to you right here,” Alexander recalled.

“And I was thinking to myself, that's funny, I've got to say that to them, but I remember saying, coach, I want the ball here in this situation, and Mike Holmgren saying, ‘Alright, Shaun, I'll give it to you.' So I feel like that's what is going on. DK just needs to know this play is designed for you. We're bringing it to you. Let's go get it.”

Should the Seahawks retool their plan around their players, especially considering their run offense only secured 52 rushing yards on 20 carries in Week 6? Yup, considering how quickly things have fallen apart, they should consider pretty much anything to get where they want to be, even more compassionate coaching.