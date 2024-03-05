As the Seattle Seahawks get ready for NFL free agency, they are clearing the decks and creating salary cap space by releasing two highly-paid veteran safeties, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs.
“The #Seahawks are releasing three-time Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, per sources,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. “The moves save $27.5 million in cash and significant cap space for Seattle, which will look a lot different in the Mike Macdonald era.”
This gives the Seahawks more than $30 million in salary cap space heading into NFL free agency, which puts them solidly in the top half of the league. However, the team has some work to do in order to build out its roster for 2024. They currently have just 45 players under contract, which is the second-fewest in the NFL to the Miami Dolphins’ 42.
Cutting Jamal Adams leaves behind a $20 million dead cap hit, which the team can split evenly over two seasons by designating the safety a post-June 1 release. Cutting Adams with that kind of money left on his contract means that the Seahawks trading with the New York Jets for Adams and giving up two first-round picks and a third-round selection will go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history.
As for Quandre Diggs, the 31-year-old is only a season removed from three straight Pro Bowl appearances, so while new head coach Mike Macdonald may not believe he is worth big money anymore, another team could give him a good-sized short-term deal this offseason.