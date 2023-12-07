Pete Carroll speaks up on Jamal Adams' controversial social media actions after the Seahawks' loss to the Cowboys in Week 14.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that the team had already addressed with Jamal Adams the social media controversy the safety caused recently following the loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 (via Greg Bell of The News Tribune).

“We’ve already addressed (it),” Carroll said. “I don’t know if it was a great decision at the time. I’m not sure about the details of it, but I know that he realized that he needed to take it down. … “We don’t want to be a part of that.”

Caroll was, of course, referring to the post Adams made on X (formerly Twitter) which featured the image of the wife of a reporter and a caption that read “Yikes,” as a response to that same reporter's earlier post about Adams getting torched by Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson in the Seahawks' 41-35 loss in Arlington.

The Seahawks felt they needed to speak with Adams concerning his post, which has since been deleted. As a professional organization, Seattle could not and should not allow such behavior from its players. While Adams has every right to react and defend himself from criticisms, there are definitely better ways to do it than mocking someone's family.

Seattle can't afford to be distracted at this juncture of the season, as the Seahawks have lost all of their last three games to bring their record down to 6-6. They are still in playoff contention, but it is not about to get easier for them, with the red-hot San Francisco 49ers waiting for them in Week 14 before a showdown with the reigning NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.