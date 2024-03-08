It's a new chapter for the Seattle Seahawks with Mike Macdonald at the helm. Amid all the recent salary cap cuts and other hectic season preparations, the head coach found time to appear on a local radio show in Seattle this Thursday. Macdonald discussed multiple topics surrounding the team's offseason, one of which included the assembly of his new coaching staff.
Some of the new names who'll be present on the sidelines include coordinators Ryan Grubb and Aden Durde — coaches whom MacDonald has little to no experience working with. Opening up about building his group, MacDonald revealed that a discussion with Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcels prompted him to step out of his comfort zone and look for staff members outside his personal circle.
“There came a time where you had to put your money where your mouth was in terms of what your values are and how you said you were going to do it if and when you got the job,” Macdonald said, per Seahawks senior reporter John Boyle. “That's easier said than done when it comes time to make those decisions. I had the opportunity to talk to coach Parcells before this all went down, and he said, ‘Hey, good football coaches are good football coaches, and they're everywhere. Find the guys you believe in, and go to war with those guys.' That really resonated with me and I felt like it empowered me to follow up on what I told everybody I was going to do.”
Mike MacDonald is the ninth head coach in Seahawks franchise history. It'll be his first-ever career stint as an NFL HC, so the Seattle community will be watching to see if he can continue and build on where Pete Carroll left off.