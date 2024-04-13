The Seattle Seahawks have been looking for ways to beef up their roster after enduring a disappointing 2023 campaign. And while it may not be the flashiest move the team has ever made, they managed to make a shrewd addition to their offensive line on Friday night that will surely make their starting quarterback in Geno Smith happy.
Smith spent much of the 2023 campaign under pressure from opposing defensive lines, and while it wasn't as bad as it was in 2022, it still wasn't great. Seattle has made it a goal of theirs to shore up his protection unit in front of them, and that led them to veteran offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson, who signed with the team on a one-year deal.
The #Seahawks are signing veteran guard Laken Tomlinson to a one-year deal, per source. pic.twitter.com/WwOKTFXWEb
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 12, 2024
How much did the Seahawks sign Laken Tomlinson for?
Tomlinson is entering the tenth year of his career in the NFL, previously having spent time with the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets. Having spent his entire career at the left guard position, that's where Tomlinson figures to slot in for Seattle. His durability (he hasn't missed a game the past six seasons) and veteran poise should be a huge help for the Seahawks.
Entering his age-32 season, Tomlinson's decline may have already begun, as he didn't have a particularly great 2023 campaign with the Jets. That led to Seattle being able to scoop him up on a fairly team-friendly deal, as the veteran left guard can earn up to $4 million over the course of this deal as he attempts to prove he still has some juice left in the tank.
Via Jeremy Fowler:
“Laken Tomlinson's deal with the Seahawks is for one year and up to $4M, per source. Seattle gets a durable starter on the interior offensive line.”
Tomlinson has been one of the most consistent interior linemen in the game over the course of his career, and he earned Pro Bowl honors for his strong work in the 2021 campaign with the Niners. While he struggled at times with New York last year, Seattle managed to add a quality starter to fill in the position for them for at least one season, with there being a high likelihood that they use a middle-round pick to hopefully add their future starter at the spot in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
This certainly isn't the type of move that will elevate Seattle to Super Bowl contender status, but these are the sorts of under the radar moves that can make all of the difference in the NFL. Tomlinson will be hoping to put together a bounce back campaign with Seattle in 2024, and if he can do that, Smith should stand to benefit with more time under center, which will help the offense as a whole put up some big numbers moving forward.