The Seattle Seahawks are quietly putting together a strong team in hopes of making a Super Bowl run in the near future. New head coach Mike Macdonald is bringing back key pieces and the Seahawks are starting to look like a team to be reckoned with again despite the departure of legendary Head Coach Pete Carroll.
The ‘Hawks have been incredibly busy this offseason. They are said to be bringing back a key Geno Smith weapon at the tight end position according to the latest news reports. There is one caveat, however: a former All-Pro linebacker may be on his way out of Seattle.
Now, a defensive end who is a difference maker is the latest to agree to re-upping with the hometown club.
Leonard Williams to Stay in Seattle
Leonard Williams is an imposing figure both in terms of his stoic facial expressions and his intense and intimidating play on the football field. Williams is reportedly staying in the Emerald City according to a report from Jordan Schultz on Twitter.
Schultz stated that Williams' Seahawks contract will be worth nearly $65 million and will be for three years total.
Leonard Williams is signing a three-year deal for $64.5M, sources tell @BleacherReport. #Seahawks keep a huge part of their defense for Mike Macdonald. https://t.co/EsJIpFrpzX
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024
Leonard Williams' Prognosis With Seattle
Leonard Williams had 5.5 sacks and 37 solo tackles last season with Coach Carroll's Seahawks team. He was a former top ten draft pick in 2015 who has immense size and talent. With a veteran presence at the defensive end position, Williams holds down the fort on the defensive line and is expected to reprise his role for defensive-minded new coach Mike Macdonald.
The former USC Trojan's 6-foot-5, 300 pound size should once again make him a bookend for a Seahawks defense that is still chasing its former ‘Legion of Boom' glory. The hope now is that Macdonald brings out the best in him along with Smith at the quarterback position with dreams of another division title in Seattle.