Discussions have risen about a schedule shakeup in the NCAA’s Division 1 Southeastern Conference. This week the SEC football board will have a meeting to finally dispel them in hopes of making the conference more exciting. Presidents from Georgia football, Auburn football, and the rest of the SEC will decide on these matters. However, none have been more tight-lipped about their stance than the SEC Commissioner himself, Greg Sankey.

Addressing the potential changes on SEC football, Sankey highlighted the massive interest in their games.

“When we’ve run the numbers, it’s not like we’ve seen massive ineligibility coming from a nine-game schedule. We also saw it in the COVID year when we played 10, the interest is high for our games. The viewership on our network that year was at a record level because we weren’t playing the same kind of games that are drawing the same kind of passion,” Sankey said with certainty, per Seth Emerson of the Athletic.

The Sankey-headed SEC will crunch and decide on these numbers come Tuesday night. However, the nine-game format is the most favored outcome among fans. The usual eight-game format is still in play and will be decided by the board as well.

Sankey is vocal about preferring a simple majority in deciding the schedule change. The SEC football board needs to at least vote in favor of one option by an eight to six margin to carry on.

Another possibility is at play as Tuesday nears for Sankey’s SEC — a stopgap arrangement to fix the 2024 season. The stopgap would mean that there will be eight games with traditional rivalries as they await the decision for 2025. It can come to reality as SEC football schools would have to cancel one nonconference game to accommodate the new nine-game schedule.

A decision is set to shake up college football as a whole on Tuesday and rests on Greg Sankey’s leadership.