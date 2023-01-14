Greg Sankey, SEC commissioner, isn’t thrilled about former Big Ten leader Kevin Warren leaving his leadership role with the conference to be the Chicago Bears CEO and team president. Speaking during the Georgia Bulldogs’ championship parade, the SEC commissioner fired a shot at his former Big Ten peer, as reported by Stewart Mandel of The Athletic and Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. Here’s what Greg Sankey had to say.

“We need leaders today in college sports, not leaders who make a stop and build a resume and go on to something else, but those who understand the problems ahead are real and need attention.”

Ouch. Greg Sankey took a shot at Kevin Warren for what he feels was a “stop and build a resume” with the Big Ten. The SEC boss clearly feels that Warren was using college sports to boost his resume for a bigger job, like the one he got with the Bears.

Those are some fighting words.

The Big Ten and SEC have been the leaders in conference realignment, as the former is set to add USC and UCLA while the latter will benefit from the presence of Texas and Oklahoma.

It’s only natural that the two competing conferences- and commissioners- would have some tension.

It’s also not the first time Sankey has fired a shot at the Big Ten, as he said that the Texas, Oklahoma additions made more sense than the USC, UCLA ones.

But this seemed like a personal dig from Greg Sankey.

It will be interesting to see if Warren, who began his career in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Minnesota Vikings before taking the Big Ten job, responds to the SEC boss.

Get your popcorn ready folks.