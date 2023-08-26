The Ottawa Senators made a major push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season only to come up short. Ottawa made a significant addition to their roster, acquiring defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes. The team is undoubtedly excited to have the 25-year-old for a full season now. And Chychrun shares that excitement.

The Senators defenseman spoke on Friday about his excitement ahead of the new campaign. “It's going to feel like another fresh start with the group, to have a true training camp and pre-season with the guys,” Chychrun said, via TSN.

The Senators have a ton of promise, and there is certainly a case to be made that they could push for a playoff spot once again. This promise is something the team recognizes, according to Chychrun.

“All the guys are thrilled with the potential we have in this room and we're really hungry to make a push for the postseason next year. We're a motivated team and I'm really excited to have a true fresh start with this group starting in training camp,” the Senators defenseman told TSN.

Chychrun came over from the Coyotes in exchange for a package of three draft picks. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old played just 12 games for Ottawa. He suffered a lower-body injury that knocked him out for some time.

Injuries are nothing new for the Senators defenseman. In fact, Chychrun has never played more than 68 games in any one season throughout his seven-year career. For the Senators, a healthy Chychrun is key for a playoff push this season.

Jakob Chychrun and the Senators begin their 2023-24 season on October 11 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Their home opener occurs on October 14 against the Philadelphia Flyers.