Sha’Carri Richardson shared a powerful message after receiving the 2023 USATF Female Athlete of the Year Award.

The star of Sha'Carri Richardson continues to shine, and it just got brighter after she won the 2023 USATF Female Athlete of the Year Award. Considered the fastest woman today, Richardson had a heartfelt speech during the ‘Night of Legends' ceremony in Orlando.

“With the God that I serve, everything happens when it’s supposed to happen. So when I stand here today as the world champion, that’s because now was the time for that to happen. Now is the most impactful it would be, the most powerful it would be, and the most sincere it would be,” Richardson said after accepting the award (h/t the Olympics' website).

The 23-year-old Sha'Carri Richardson is at the top of his game and she is projected to continue being a force in the world of athletics in years to come. Her influence has transcended beyond the realm of sports, which she also acknolwedged during the ceremony.

“I understand the influence that I have, I understand the responsibility that I have to USATF and as a top female USA athlete, and to my country, and to my black family, to my beautiful women, to everybody that has been misunderstood for trying to be their best selves and not be put into a category because they do track and field and have been put in a bubble.”

Richardson won a pair of golds at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest; one from the 100-meter dash and another from the 4x 100 meters relay. Her next big target will be having a successful run at next year's Olympics in Paris.