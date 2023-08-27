Former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson is recognizing the dominance of Track and Field star Sha'Carri Richardson at the World Athletic Championships.

Richardson picked up two gold medals and one bronze at the championships. She won the 100 meter dash and finished third in the 200 meter race behind gold medalist Jamaica's Shericka Jackson and teammate Gabby Thomas who came in silver. Richardson also won gold in the 4×100 meter relay race along with teammate Gabby Thomas, Tamari Davis, and Twanisha Terry.

Magic Johnson celebrated the accomplishments of Richardson and the winning relay team following the win.

“Congratulations to the USA womens 4x100M relay team Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Tamari Davis, and Twanisha Terry for an incredible record-setting, gold medal finish!” via Magic Johnson's Twitter page.

“Sha’Carri Richardson is the second star of the USA Track and Field World Championships with her blazing performances in all three races as well!”

Richardson's win is significant for her not only in that it will bode well in her campaign for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, but because she got the chance to prove herself after a disappointing couple of years. In 2021, Richardson missed out on the Olympic Games and was part of a controversy surrounding her use of cannabis use to help cope with her cope with the death of her biological mother. Though she became eligible to make the team after a brief suspension, she ended up not getting selected for the team.

Richardson then missed out on the World Athletic Championships last year making her victory at this year's national championships and World Athletic Championships all the more special.