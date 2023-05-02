The Met Gala, known as the annual fundraising event supporting the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, gathered celebrities worldwide to showcase their most fashionable outfits. Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made heads turn with their stunning choice of clothing

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an up-and-coming NBA superstar, received high praise for his sleek black and white pinstripe trench coat. Paired with classic black pants, a white shirt, a bowtie, and modern black boots, Alexander’s look was both elegant and contemporary:

Meanwhile, Westbrook opted for an off-white oriental-inspired jacket with a unique four-pocket design. The striking attire displayed Westbrook’s flair for fashion, complementing his reputation as one of the most athletic players in NBA history:

Standing 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, Russell Westbrook has proven to be a force on the court. Known for his high intensity and all-around skills, he holds the most regular season triple-doubles in NBA history. As the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers and a third scoring option for the Clippers, he averaged 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 73 games this 2022-23 season.

On the other hand, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as the Thunder’s latest superstar, thanks to his work ethic, leadership and impressive play. After recovering from injuries, he averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists across 68 games. With excellent size, length, and scoring abilities, SGA has become a versatile player who can line up at either guard position.

As the NBA stars graced the Met Gala with their incredible outfits, it’s evident that Westbrook and Gilgeous-Alexander have both style and skill on and off the court.