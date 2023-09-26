Shakira faces yet another tax evasion charge as Spanish prosecutors allege that she failed to pay 6.7 million euros ($7.1 million) in taxes on her income for the year 2018.

Interestingly, authorities assert that Shakira utilized an offshore company based in a tax haven to evade her tax obligations.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, these charges were formally brought against Shakira by Barcelona prosecutors. They also stated that the Latina pop star already knew of the allegations while residing in Miami, her current place of residence.

This is not the first time Shakira faced tax evasion charges in Spain. Last year, Spain accused her of not paying €14.5 Million ($13.9 Million) tax from 2012 to 2014. This time, it's fueled by her residency case. She will stand trial in Barcelona for this on November 20.

She denied these allegations and accused authorities of doing the same thing to big names like Ronaldo and even regular taxpayers.

Now in both cases, prosecutors argue that Shakira should have paid taxes in Spain. This is despite her official residence being in the Bahamas. They reasoned that she spent more than half of the specified periods in the country.

As mentioned by Shakira herself, Spain is becoming vigilant Spanish in pursuing tax evasion cases involving high-profile individuals, including soccer stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While these athletes were found guilty of tax evasion, they managed to avoid prison sentences. All thanks to a provision allowing judges to waive sentences of less than two years for first-time offenders.

Shakira‘s tax evasion cases, however, continue to unfold, and no trial date has been set.